Jamaica records ninth death, six new cases in St. Mary

The Ministry of Health said Jamaica has recorded six new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), adding that the island also recorded a ninth death as a result of the virus.



The deceased is a 72-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew.



The ministry, in the meantime, said the six new cases confirmed within the last 24 hours are all from the parish of St. Mary, and are all contacts of a confirmed case. They comprise four males and two females, with ages ranging from nine years old to 37.



The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now on the island is 469.



The ministry noted that 418 samples were tested within the last 24 hours. That has brought the total number of samples tested up to 5,633 – including 469 positives and 5,126 negatives. The remaining 38 samples are pending.



There are now 439 patients in isolation and 88 are in quarantine at a Government facility.



Five additional patients have recovered, bringing the total up to 38.

