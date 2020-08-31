Jamaica records another death, 245 new cases

The Ministry of Health last evening announced the death of another patient who tested positive on the island for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



She is a 28-year-old from St. James.

A total of 21 people have died on the island as a result of COVID-19.



The ministry also disclosed that, in the last 24 hours, the country recorded 245 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 2,357.



Jamaica is now managing 1,374 active cases across the island, including 14 moderately ill patients and four who are critically ill. Some 71 cases recorded in Jamaica have returned to their countries of origin. Recoveries from COVID-19 remain at 890 persons (42.1 percent recovery rate).



Of the newly confirmed cases, 116 are females and 100 are males with ages ranging from two weeks to 90 years. The sex classification for 29 of the new cases are still being investigated, the ministry said.



It added that the new cases were recorded in Kingston and St. Andrew (92), St. Catherine (62), St. James (27), St. Thomas (15), Portland (9), St. Ann (8), Clarendon (8), Manchester (7), St. Elizabeth (6), Hanover (5), St. Mary (4), Trelawny (1) and Westmoreland (1).



Of the new cases, 12 are contacts of confirmed cases, eight are imported and the remaining 225 cases are under investigation.



Jamaica now has 455 imported cases, 606 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases, 212 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked, 236 related to the Alorica workplace cluster in St. Catherine, and 848 cases under investigation.



Females account for 59 percent (1,284) of all confirmed cases, while the remaining 1,044 are males. They range in age from 13 days to 97 years.



Eight persons of interest are in state quarantine while some 28,425 persons of interest are quarantined at home.



The health ministry advised: “Everyone is asked to be vigilant in the practice of infection prevention and control measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19, including the frequent washing of hands with soap and water; maintaining the prescribed six-feet physical distance from others, and wearing a mask when in public. Visitors and returning residents are reminded that they must comply with quarantine orders.”

We want to hear all success stories involving Jamaicans at home and abroad. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.