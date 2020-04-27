Jamaica records 45 new cases of COVID

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said Jamaica confirmed 45 more cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) within the last 24 hours.



That has brought the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 350.



“The 45 new cases are comprised of 19 males and 26 females, who range in age from 1 year to 75 years old,” the ministry added.



It said 11 of the 45 new cases are employees of Alorica call centre in St. Catherine, and 14 are contacts of a confirmed Alorica employee. The total number of confirmed cases now linked to Alorica is 178.



The ministry further said: “Overall, Jamaica now has 34 imported cases; nine cases that are local transmission with no epidemiological link; 178 that are local transmission cases related to a work place cluster; 94 are contacts of a confirmed case, and 35 cases are under investigation.”



The health ministry further explained that 395 samples were tested in the last 24 hours at the National Influenza Centre and the National Public Health Laboratory.



The total number of samples tested on the island so far is 3,262. That number comprises 350 positives, 2,890 negatives, and 22 samples that are pending.



The ministry said: “There are now 321 persons in isolation, and 91 in quarantine at a Government facility. Seven persons have died, while 28 patients have recovered.”

