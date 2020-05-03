Jamaica records 31 new cases of COVID

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said Jamaica confirmed 31 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) within the last 24 hours.



That has pushed the total up to 463 confirmed cases.



Seven of the 31 new cases are linked to Alorica call centre in Portmore, St. Catherine. That brings to 217, the number of cases connected to that workplace outbreak.



The ministry disclosed that 436 cases were tested within the last 24 hours.



Meanwhile, Jamaica so far tested a total of 5,215 samples. Of that number, 463 returned positive results, 4,716 negative and 36 are pending.



The health ministry further stated that 433 people are in isolation and 88 in quarantine at a Government facility.



Eight people have died as a result of COVID-19 while 33 have recovered.

