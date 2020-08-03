Jamaica records 2 new COVID deaths

Jamaica has recorded two new deaths related to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Wellness.



One of the deceased is a 64-year-old male from Clarendon and the other is a 73-year-old female from St. Thomas.



The total number of COVID-19 related deaths on the island is now 12.



At the same time, 11 new samples have been confirmed positive for the virus. This number includes the two new deaths.



The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Jamaica now stands at 894.



Recoveries remain at 743 (83.1 percent), while 49 cases have been repatriated to their countries of origin. That means Jamaica now has 90 active cases under observation.



In the meantime, the COVID-19 case record for Jamaica consists of 340 imported cases; 248 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 44 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked; 236 are related to the Alorica workplace cluster in St. Catherine; and 26 are under investigation.



Of all the confirmed cases, 506 (57 percent) are females and there are 388 males.

