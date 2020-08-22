Jamaica records 16th death, 56 new cases

The Ministry of Health has reported that, within the last 24 hours, Jamaica has recorded another death linked to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



It added that ‘the deceased is an imported case of a 69-year-old female from Manchester’.



The total deaths from COVID-19 locally is now 16.



At the same time, the country recorded 56 new confirmed COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours.



Those bring the total number of cases on record for the island to 1,346.



Recoveries remain at 788 (61.1 percent recovery rate).



Of the newly confirmed cases, there are 19 males and 37 females, with ages ranging from 6 to 89 years old.



The health ministry added: “Nine of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases; five are local transmission not epidemiologically linked; two are imported, arriving on flights from USA and the UK; and 40 cases are under investigation.



The new cases were recorded in Kingston and St. Andrew (21), St. Thomas (17), St. Catherine (11), Clarendon (4), Manchester (2) and St. Ann (1).



Meanwhile, seven moderately ill patients and four critically ill patients are among the 471 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.



Seventy-one (71) of the cases recorded on the island have returned to their countries of origin.



Some 28,865 persons of interest are quarantined at home, while eight remain in quarantine at a government facility.

