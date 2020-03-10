Jamaica – One person now isolated amid coronavirus fear

As Jamaica continues to brace for the deadly and infectious coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Ministry of Health this morning reported that one person is now in isolation.



It added that the person is being monitored.



“The person of interest presented at hospital on Monday, March 9, with some respiratory symptoms and checks revealed that the patient’s travel history included travel to a country that has confirmed cases of COVID-19,” the ministry disclosed.



It added: “Samples have been taken and sent to the National Influenza Centre for testing. The results will become available within the next 24 hours.”



The health ministry disclosed that, up to yesterday, there were 241 travellers who visited a country of interest before arriving in Jamaica.



“Notably, among that number, seven persons are in home quarantine, while some 23 are in quarantine at government facilities,” it further said.



So far, there are 105,586 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally and 3,584 deaths confirmed. Jamaica does not have any confirmed case.

