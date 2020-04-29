Jamaica Now Confirms Almost 400 Cases of COVID-19

Minister of Health and Wellnes Dr. Christopher Tufton said the number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) has risen to 396 in Jamaica.



That number include 32 new cases confirmed within the last 48 hours.



Of the new cases, 15 are associated with the outbreak at Alorica call centre in Portmore, St. Catherine.



That has brought to 202, the number of Alorica workers tested positive for the virus so far. Of that total number, 151 are females and 51 are males.

