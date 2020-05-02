Jamaica now confirms 432 COVID cases

The National Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health has reported that, in the last 24 hours, 10 samples tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Jamaica to 432.



The ministry added that, of the new cases, there are two males and eight females, with ages ranging from two years old to 49.



The new cases include one employee of Alorica call centre in St. Catherine, and seven contacts of Alorica employees.



There are now 205 confirmed COVID-19 cases related to Alorica call centre in Portmore where there is an outbreak. Those cases are primarily from St. Catherine as well as Kingston and St. Andrew. They include 154 females and 51 males.



The ministry noted that, following investigations, one previously confirmed case was reclassified and placed within the Alorica workplace cluster.



It added that Jamaica, at this time, has 35 imported cases, 140 cases that are contacts of a confirmed case, nine that are local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked, and 248 that are under investigation. Those still under investigation include 205 that are linked to Alorica call centre.



The health ministry, in the meantime, said 341 samples were tested in the last 24 hours at the National Influenza Centre and the National Public Health Laboratory, bringing the total number of samples tested so far to 4,779. Of that number, 432 are positives, 4,307 are negatives and 40 samples are pending.



The ministry added: “There are now 446 persons in isolation and 88 in quarantine at a Government facility. Eight persons have died, while two additional patients have recovered and have been released from hospital – bringing the total recovered and released to 31.”

We also do obituaries and classified ads. WhatsApp or call us (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.