Jamaica now confirms 305 COVID cases

Jamaica now has 305 confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Ministry of Health and Wellness has disclosed.



It said 17 new cases were confirmed within the last 24 hours.



Twelve of the new cases are employees of Alorica call centre in Portmore, St. Catherine, and one is a contact of a confirmed employee.



The total number of cases linked to Alorica is now 167.



Of the new cases confirmed today, six are males and 11 females.



The health ministry further stated that, so far, Jamaica has tested 2,868 samples. Eleven are pending, 305 are positive, and the remaining 2,555 are negative.

Jamaica now has:

34 imported cases 9 cases that are local transmission with no epidemiological link 70 that are contacts of a confirmed case 167 that are local transmission related to Alorica workplace cluster 25 that are under investigation

The total number of people who died of the virus locally is seven.

Twenty-eight people have recovered.

