Jamaica now beyond 2,000 COVID cases

The Ministry of Health said Jamaica, within the last 24 hours, recorded 141 new cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) – the highest single number recorded so far within a day.



That brings the total cases on record for the island to 2,011.



Over the same period, recoveries increased by 42, bringing total recoveries to 888 (44.2% recovery rate).



The country is now managing 1,032 active cases, including 12 moderately ill patients and four critically ill patients. Some 71 cases recorded in Jamaica have returned to their countries of origin.



The ministry stated that, of the newly confirmed cases, there are 86 females and 55 males, with ages ranging from 40 days to 97 years.



The new cases were recorded in Kingston and St. Andrew (87), St. Catherine (26), Manchester (8), St. James (7), St. Thomas (8) Portland (3), St. Elizabeth (1) and Trelawny (1).



Six of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases, one is a local transmission not epidemiologically linked, while the remaining 134 cases are currently under investigation.



Jamaica now has 444 imported cases, 571 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases, 189 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked, 236 related to the Alorica workplace cluster in St. Catherine, and 571 are under investigation.



Females account for 55 percent (1,108) of all confirmed cases, while the remaining 903 are males. They range in age from 40 days to 97 years.



The ministry added that seven persons of interest are in state quarantine while some 28,963 persons of interest are quarantined at home.



It advised: “Everyone is asked to be vigilant in the practice of infection prevention and control measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19, including the frequent washing of hands with soap and water, maintaining the prescribed six-feet physical distance from others, and wearing a mask when in public. Visitors and returning residents are reminded that they must comply with quarantine orders.”

