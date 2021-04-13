Jamaica lessens weekend curfew hours

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced an easing of the weekend restrictions, which were in effect for the past three weeks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).



The new measures will be effective for the next three weekends (Saturday, April 17; Sunday, April 18; Saturday, April 24; Sunday, April 25; Saturday, May 1; and Sunday, May 2).



In relation to the specific measures, Prime Minister Holness said:

Non-essential businesses will no longer close at mid-day on Fridays. The general curfew on Fridays and other weekdays will start 8PM daily until 5AM the following day.

The curfew will start at 4PM on Saturdays instead of mid-day.

The curfew will commence at 2PM on Sundays instead of a full-day lock-down.

The prime minister also announced that markets should close an hour before the curfew starts, and open an hour after the curfew is lifted.



He also stated that operators of public passenger vehicles are allowed to be on the road an hour after the curfew starts, but their vehicles should not be transporting passengers within that one-hour time-frame. They should also carry one less passenger than licensed to transport at any given time.

