Jamaica formally re-opened for citizens

The government formally has cleared the path for Jamaican citizens to enter the island from April 22 to May 31, according to the latest edition of The Jamaica Gazette, which was published on Tuesday, April 21.



It however noted that each person allowed to enter will be subject to quarantine for a period of 14 days, starting on the date on which the person was permitted to enter Jamaica.



The quarantine will be done at a facility designated by Government, or at another place – including a person’s residence – that may be directed by an authorized officer.



Prime Minister Andrew Holness previously declared the island’s ports of entry closed to incoming passengers, starting March 13.



The closure, under the Disaster Risk Management Act, is aimed at minimizing the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



Since the island closed its borders, however, several Jamaicans stranded abroad have appealed for Government to allow them to enter.



From the outset, the possibility for entry always existed for anyone with written permission from the Minister responsible for Immigration, subject to prior approval from the Cabinet. This provision remains in place, giving non-citizens the opportunity to enter.

