Jamaica Ends Curfew, Party Ban, Mask-Wearing In Streets, Social Distance, Burial Limit

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced an end to curfews, the ban on parties, mandatory mask-wearing in the streets, physical distancing, protection protocols in workplaces, limited days for burials, and many other measures that were implemented under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The Act, which was put in place to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), will no longer be in place effective tomorrow, March 18.

However, the prime minister noted that some restrictions will remain in place, and will be enforced under other laws and regulations.

Those include:

Mask wearing will still be mandatory until April 15 in supermarkets, banks, Collectorate of Taxes and other enclosed spaces to which the public has access. It will not be mandatory in other places, including restaurants, but is still recommended.

People travelling to Jamaica until April 15 will still be required to do COVID-19 testing three days before travel.

Entertainment events are no longer generally banned, but the venues are required to be limited to 70 per cent capacity. That requirement will remain in place until April 15. In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness announced that permit fees for events will be cut by 50 per cent for the first six months when the entertainment sector officially re-opens.

Persons who test positive for COVID-19 will still be required to isolate.

Prime Minister Holness made the announcement during his contribution to the 2022/23 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives.

ALSO READ: How To Get Permits For Parties – Police Issue Reminder As Industry Reopens

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.