Jamaica confirms 139 additional cases – including 3 more deaths

Jamaica has confirmed three additional deaths linked to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Ministry of Health said.



It noted, in a press release last evening, that two of the deaths were previously under investigation and are now classified as COVID-related.



The deceased are an 82-year-old male from Clarendon, a 75-year-old female from St. Catherine, and a 65-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew.



“All cases had comorbidities, namely diabetes and hypertension,” the ministry said, adding that the newly confirmed cases bring the island’s total number of such deaths to 27.



One other death remains under investigation.



The health ministry also reported last evening that Jamaica, in the last 24 hours, recorded 139 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.



They bring the total cases on record for the island to 2,822.



Recoveries also increased by two, bringing the total number of persons who have recovered and have been released to 900, which reflects a 31.9 percent recovery rate.



The country is now managing 1,822 active cases, including 11 moderately ill patients and seven critically ill patients.



Some 71 cases recorded in Jamaica have returned to their countries of origin.



Of the newly confirmed cases, there are 71 females and 68 males, with ages ranging from one year old to 97.



The newly confirmed cases were recorded in Kingston and St. Andrew (44), St. Catherine (44), St. Thomas (19), Manchester (13), St. Ann (6), St. Mary (4), Portland (4), St. James (3), Trelawny (1) and Clarendon (1).

We want to hear all success stories involving Jamaicans at home and abroad. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.