I would have defeated her – Page feels ‘used’ by PNP

Kayon Page said he feels disrespected and ‘used’ by the People’s National Party (PNP), which he unsuccessfully tried to represent in the Lluidas Vale Division in St. Catherine North-West.



He was one of two persons who applied for the position; the other being Moneque Brown. Both are natives of Lluidas Vale.



Page said he was the first to submit his application, adding that the party interviewed him and gave him the go-ahead to start his campaign. He had been campaigning in the division for at least two years, and was awaiting an election.



Chairman of the constituency, Hugh Graham, last evening told The Beacon that the constituency executive selected Brown without an election being held. He explained that the PNP has scrapped election conferences amid the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



In response, Page said the party did not inform him that there would be no election, and that Brown was selected. He said he learnt about the latest developments via The Beacon.



“I feel disrespected; I feel rejected; I feel used,” Page declared, adding that he has served the PNP for many years.



He oozed confidence that he would have defeated Brown if an election conference was held. “I know I have the ground,” he added.



Page however stated that he is not bitter because Brown has been selected.



“I have no problem with Comrade Brown – no problem whatsoever. It is just the way my party goes about it. If this is the way my party continues to go about stuff for people who want to be in representational politics, they are going down the wrong road. They need to take a grip and look into their self,” Page added.



He said he will issue a formal statement within the coming days. “I will be always here for the people of the Lluidas Vale Division. They know I love them and they know I love them too. They show me nothing but love,” he further said.



Page is a chef and businessman.



Brown has been working for years at the PNP constituency office – a job that brings her in close contact with Graham, and with retiring Member of Parliament for the constituency Robert Pickersgill.



WHY A NEW CANDIDATE

The PNP installed a new candidate in the Lluidas Vale Division because Graham, who is the current Councillor, is not seeking re-election at the Local Government level.



He is now the party’s General Election candidate in the St. Catherine North-West constituency, which covers Lluidas Vale, Ewarton, Linstead, and Treadways Divisions.



Graham succeeded Pickersgill as the PNP constituency candidate because Pickersgill is retiring from representational politics.

ALSO READ: PNP Selects Brown Amid Controversy

We want to hear from you. Send us your human interest stories - including positive news happening in your families and communities. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.