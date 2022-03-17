How To Get Permits For Parties – Police Issue Reminder As Industry Reopens

On the eve of the reopening of the entertainment industry, the Jamaica Constabulsry Force (JCF) has reminded the public of the steps to be taken when applying for permits to host events.

The steps are:

Submit an application at least 10 clear days before the scheduled event.

Address the application to the Superintendent in charge of the division in which the event is to be held.

State the:

*applicant’s name, address and contact number clearly.

*reason for applying for the permit and the type of event.

*date, time and venue of the event.

*name of the sound employed to play.

*name and address of the selector/owner of the sound.

*number of persons expected to attend, considering the stipulated 70 percent capacity.

The entertainent industry has been closed for a protracted period of time to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In announcing its re-opening this afternoon, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said venues are required to be limited to 70 per cent capacity. That requirement will remain in place until April 15.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness announced that permit fees for events will be cut by 50 per cent for the first six months when the entertainment sector officially re-opens.

He made the announcement during his contribution to the 2022/23 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives.

