HIGH ALERT – St. Mary Boy Missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has activated a High Alert for 12-year-old Akeel Harris, otherwise called ‘Likkle Man’, who has been missing since yesterday, June 20.



He is from Stennett Street in Port Maria, St. Mary.



He is of dark complexion and slim build.



The JCF said: “Reports are that Akeel was last seen at home about 7PM and has not been heard from since. His mode of dress is unknown. All efforts to contact him have failed.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Akeel should contact the Port Maria Police Station at 876-994-2223, police 119 emergency numbers or the nearest police station.

We want to hear from you. Send us your human interest stories - including positive news happening in your families and communities. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.