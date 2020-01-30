HIGH ALERT: 11-year-old boy missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a High Alert has been activated for 11-year-old Mark Leslie who has been missing since yesterday, January 29.

He is from Temple Hall district in Stony Hill, St. Andrew, and is of brown complexion and slim build.

The JCF said: “Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that Mark was last seen at home about 2:20AM wearing a white shirt, red-and-white tie, brown pants and a pair of black sneakers. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.”

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Mark should contact the Stony Hill Police at 876-942-2223, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

