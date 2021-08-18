Guy’s Hill | Grandmother Mourns Losing Young Caregiver To COVID

The reality of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has hit home for relatives and friends of 31-year-old communications specialist Marvel Gordon, who originally is from Guy’s Hill in St. Catherine.



“I am surprise about the short time between when she got [tested positive for] COVID and then died; that is what surprise me,” said her grandmother, Maria Ellis. “My granddaughter called me [last week] Sunday and told me that she test positive for COVID, and she went in the hospital Monday and died Friday morning.”



She added that she is not aware of Gordon having any other illness. “She developed the blood clot [associated with COVID-19] in her lungs,” the grandmother divulged.



According to her, Gordon, whom she raised, had become her main caregiver.



“We have a good relationship going. She is the one that was responsible for me. She takes very good care of me,” Ellis said. “Words can’t explain. All I know is that I miss her a lot.”



The grandmother also noted that she is not oblivious to the seriousness of COVID-19.



“I am not surprise if COVID takes her life; I am not surprise because I know that COVID is real,” she said while encouraging people to abide by the protocols implemented to fight the virus. “Keep safe, wear your mask, [and] keep social distance because COVID is real,” she added.



Gordon, up to the time of death, was working in Kingston as communications manager at a business process outsourcing company, Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS).



She is among at least 100 of the company’s employees who contracted the virus, but, up to news time, she was the only casualty.



Gordon previously was employed in Montego Bay at another business process outsourcing company – Conduent Call Centre, her grandmother told The Beacon. She also worked at SportsMax, and was a former senior communications officer at the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.



A former culture minister, Lisa Hanna, spoke highly of Gordon and also extended condolences to her family.



“Marvel Gordon was a quiet and self-assured young woman whose sharp mind gave comfort with unique solutions. She was excellent in her field of work in communications for the Ministry of Youth and Culture while I was minister in charge. She was like a daughter to me,” Hanna further said.

“We remained in touch after I left the ministry and she went on to the private sector. There was nothing I did where she didn’t call or text to say ‘I’m rooting for you’.”



Hanna also used the opportunity to urge persons to ‘take COVID seriously and get vaccinated’.



One of Gordon’s closest friends, Nadesha Palmer-McDermott, still reeling from the loss, said Gordon was making great strides while showing a lot of potential.



“She was always bubbly, never a dull moment when she’s around. She would light up a room with her presence and that funny giggle of hers. Heaven gained an angel, but I lost a great friend. She had so much to offer, making big strides. Wherever she went, she would leave her mark,” Palmer-McDermott added.



She and Gordon knew each other since they both were enrolled at Clifford Basic school in Guy’s Hill. Gordon later went to Guy’s Hill Primary. She and Palmer-McDermott became schoolmates again when they both attended Charlemont High in Linstead, St. Catherine.

Gordon is also a graduate of the University of the West Indies.

