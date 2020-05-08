Gunman kills two in Ocho Rios

The Jamaica Constabulaty Force (JCF) said its officers are investigating the shooting death of two men in the Ocho Rios Municipal Market in St. Ann on Wednesday, May 6.



One of the deceased is 26-year-old Andy Reid, otherwise called ‘Fry Eye’, from Bucksfield in Ocho Rios. The other is Ivan Williams, otherwise called ‘Bigga’, a cook who is believe to be in his early sixties.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 3:40PM, both men were standing at the entrance to William’s cook shop when an armed man opened gunfire hitting them before escaping. Both were taken to the hospital where they died while undergoing treatment.”



Investigations are ongoing.

