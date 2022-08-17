Gun Found In Roof At Bog Walk

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said its officers seized a shotgun during an operation at Swamp Lane in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, yesterday, August 16.



It added: “Reports from the Bog Walk Police are that, about 5:30PM, lawmen were in the area when a premises was searched and the illegal firearm was found inside the roof.”



No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.



The operation was carried out by a team of officers assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC).

Subscribe to our YouTube channel by CLICKING HERE.

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us at 876-305-4574 or emaail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.