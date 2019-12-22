Four teams to clash in football, netball finals at Cheesefield

MP Leslie Campbell (in glasses) interacting during the launch of the football and netball competition in October

Expectations are high in the St. Catherine North-East constituency where four teams will battle for the ultimate prizes and titles in football and netball finals this afternoon, December 22.



The sporting events to be held at Cheesefield Community Centre in the constituency are being hosted by Member of Parliament Leslie Campbell.



There will also be a Christmas treat and an after-party.



In the grand final of the football competition at 4PM, Cheesefield Football Club will clash with Redwood. Crawle will square off with Benbow in the third-place playoff, starting at 1 o’clock.



The ladies will be in action on the netball court, where Mullock will tackle Redwood in the final at 4PM. That match will follow the third-place playoff between Riversdale and Treadways.

