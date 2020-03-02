Football season kicked off in Westmoreland

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The football season in Westmoreland commenced on Saturday, February 29, with the official opening of the Westmoreland Football Association’s DTR Foundation/Chappa Auto Under-13 Development League.



Eleven of the 14 affiliate clubs turned out for what coaches have described as a well organized start to the tournament.



The day started with a dress parade that saw Petersfield Football Club winning first place, Seaton Crescent Football Club awarded second place and Farm Pen United placing third.



Five games in total were played, with Petersfield Football Club and Farm Pen United opening the tournament with a banger. Petersfield won 5 – 0. Deandre Baker and Romando Eccleston scored one each, and Jordon Turner scored a hat trick.



Grotto Beneveolent Society kept the pace up, winning 7-0 in their game against Silver Spring/Spring Field United. Jarvis Meylor and Devardo Reid scored two each, while Jevaughn Rose and Cordell Mairs scored one each.



Russia Benevolent Society managed to clip STRATHS Football Club 2-0. They got lucky with an own goal from STRATHS, as well as a goal from Carl Wedderburn.



Tuscany Warriors Football Club, in the meantime, got an extra goal to end their game 2-1 against Seaten Crescent Football Club. Notwaine Allen scored the single goal for Seaten Crescent, while Jallan Jones and Darrel Wright scored one each for Tuscany.



The final game saw West Development Programme thrashing Barracks Road United 7-1. Lloyd McKenzie scored the single goal for Barracks Road. Denroy Vonhorne was the top goal scorer with 4 goals; Raheim Smalling scored 2; and Teo Duffus scored 1.



The absent teams were Grange Hill United, Georges Plain Football Club and Negril Football Club.



The league, which will be played every Saturday until the end of May, is aimed at developing the youths of the parish through football.



President of the Westmoreland Football Association, Everton Tomlinson, is on a drive to restructure football in the parish by focusing on the grassroot programmes. He has high hopes that football can help save the parish from the sudden upsurge in crime it has been experiencing in the past months.



The Association has eight confirmed football leagues scheduled for the season.

