Fisherman found dead in Ochi

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said its officers stationed at Ocho Rios, St. Ann, are investigating the death of a fisherman whose body was found washed up at a facility along the coast of the garden parish yesterday, July 26.



The deceased is 68-year-old David Johnson from Oracabessa, St. Mary.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 1PM, a police team was called to a business-place in the area, where the body of a man had washed up. Police officers who responded found the body face-down in the water, along with items believed to be swimming gear. The body was later identified as Johnson.”



The JCF further stated that persons who may be able to assist detectives in their probe should call 876-974-2533, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

