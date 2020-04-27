Firefighter injured, son dies in fire in St. Mary

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a child died and his firefighter father is in hospital following a blaze in the Mason Hall area of St. Mary on Saturday, April 25.



The deceased is three-year-old Kadjahni Falconer.



The JCF said; “Information gathered so far is that, about 12:30PM, the child got trapped in a fire that had engulfed a board building near his home, where he was allegedly playing with other children.



“The child’s father, who is a firefighter, was injured when he entered the building to rescue the child. Both were transported to hospital. However, the child was pronounced dead,” the JCF further said, adding that its officers in Port Maria are carrying out further investigation.

