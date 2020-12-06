Farm worker shot dead in Croft’s Hill

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said ‘unknown assailants’ shot and killed a seasonal farm worker on the San San main road in the Croft’s Hill area of Clarendon last evening, December 5.



The deceased is 33-year-old Rayon Jess, otherwise called ‘Bud’, from Crawle River in the parish.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Croft’s Hill Police are that, about 5:20PM, Jess was standing along the roadway when he was pounced upon by armed men travelling in a motor car who opened fire hitting him. The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.”



The JCF noted that investigations are continuing.

