Family mourns Point Hill singer slain in Spanish Town

A family is still trying to come to grips with the gun murder of an aspiring artiste, who was best known in Point Hill district, St. Catherine.

The deceased is 34-year-old Clary Peters, otherwise called ‘Ryan’. In entertainment circles, he used the name ‘Sahsick’. He also was a shop operator.

Relatives told The Beacon that Peters is originally from a rural community in St. Ann, but he left that parish in his early teens to join his maternal family in St. Catherine.

Peters lived in Point Hill for a number of years before he recently relocated to join his second son’s mother in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said Peters also lived at Old Market Street in Spanish Town, but was killed at the intersection of Hanover Street and William Street.

The shooting took place on the morning of Sunday, February 14 – Valentine’s Day. That’s also 10 days before the victim’s birthday.

The JCF said: “Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that, about 9:30AM, Peters was at his shop when he was approached by a man on foot. The man, who was armed with a handgun, reportedly opened gunfire at him, hitting his upper body. He was taken to the hospital by citizens where he was pronounced dead. Investigations are ongoing.”

In the meantime, a close cousin of the deceased who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he and the late Peters spent many childhood years together.

In a recent conversation that unfolded between the two, Peters reportedly said he was planning to travel to St. Ann.

The cousin further told The Beacon: “Ryan was jovial – jovial, jovial, jovial. I can’t say that too much. He wasn’t a warmonger. If you listen his music, it is something about girls. Him nuh do gun songs; him humble.”

We also do special coverage of funerals, weddings, birthday parties, book launch, music album launch, anniversaries, businesses, and general accomplishments. For more information, contact The Beacon at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.