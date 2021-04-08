Exclusive | Young father shot dead on second attempt at bar

A young father was shot dead today (April 7) at a bar where he narrowly escaped being murdered a few months ago.



He is 28-year-old Oniel Newman, otherwise called ‘Jigsy King’, from Lluidas Vale, St. Catherine.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force told The Beacon: “Reports from the Shady Grove Police are that, about 5:45PM, Newman was standing in front of a bar talking when a lone gunman exited a motor vehicle, walked towards him and called out his alias and opened gunfire hitting him to the body. The police was summoned and, on arrival, Newman was seen with gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.”



Residents reported hearing several gunshots.



As news of the shooting spread far and wide, a relatively large and curious crowd converged at the scene.



The incident today happened 10 months after a similar gun attack at the said bar, located on Main Street, near Lluidas Vale Primary School.



The previous shooting unfolded in broad daylight on June 13, 2020. On that occasion, four gunmen on motorcycles opened fire inside the bar, wounding the female bartender. She was treated at hospital.



Among the persons who narrowly escaped being shot in that first incident is the late Newman. He previously explained that he escaped by rushing into a room at the bar, closing the wooden door, and immediately lying flat. He added that, as a result of him lying on the floor, he missed being hit by the bullets that pierced the door of the room where he sought refuge.



Since that first incident, Newman left Lluidas Vale and was living at an undisclosed location. It is not yet clear what resulted in him returning to Lluidas Vale today – and returning to the exact spot where he recently escaped death.

Newman had complained that the police were not acting speedily to apprehend someone whom he thought had contracted persons to kill him. He also denied involvement in any illegal activity.



Newman once was hired as manager of the bar where he met his demise.

Editorial Note: A portion of this story has been updated to reflect the official police statement on the murder.

