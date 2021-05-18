Exclusive | Bog Walk school suspends classes after another COVID case

The resumption of face-to-face classes for fifth and sixth form students has suffered a major setback at Enid Bennett High School in Bog Walk, St. Catherine.



Classes have been suspended for just over a week, starting yesterday when news emerged that a fifth form teacher tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The developments prompted an emergency staff meeting, as well as discussion with the Ministry of Education.



A decision eventually was made to send the students home.



Classes are scheduled to resume on May 26.



This is the second time since the start of the year that the compound of Enid Bennett High is being closed due to COVID-19 cases.



On the previous occasion, the Ministry of Education, in February this year, ordered the compound closed for a week after an ancillary worker tested positive for COVID-19. At that time, no face-to-face classes were being held at the institution.

Face-to-face classes resumed there on May 10 this year to facilitate only for students who will sit upcoming examinations, including those set by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC).



The government has been struggling to resume face-to-face classes across the island since March 21 last year when it closed all schools amid the initial surge in COVID-19 cases locally.

