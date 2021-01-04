Exclusive | Bike stuck under truck in deadly crash near Kellits

Pandemonium broke out on the McNie Main Road – not far from Kellits in Clarendon, after a motorcyclist was partly crushed when his bike collided with a motor-truck on Saturday morning, January 2.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force said the deceased is 30-year-old farmer Simeon Jackson from Douglas Castle in St. Ann, near the border between that parish and Clarendon.



The motorcycle was heading in the direction of Douglas Castle while the truck was heading away from there when the collision unfolded about 11 AM.



The mangled wreck of the bike was partly stuck beneath the truck, indicating the severity of the crash.



Persons living near the crash scene told The Beacon that they were alerted by a relatively loud explosion.



As news of the incident spread far and wide, several onlookers, including some relatives of the deceased, converged on the scene.



One of the irate relatives reportedly damaged a section of the ill-fated truck, which eventually was taken to Croft’s Hill Police Station in Clarendon.



A number of police officers also descended on the crash scene amid rising tension.



Some onlookers said the victim did not bleed although he lost a leg and his head was crushed partly.



Some persons in McNie spoke ill of the victim; others spoke highly of him.



“A good man; a respectable man,” said a bike rider who gave his name as Boysie Gentles.



He told The Beacon that his bike, over the past three years, is usually repaired by the late Jackson.



Gentles said his motorcycle was scheduled to be repaired by the victim a day after the tragic incident.



He lamented that people usually drive too fast on the stretch of smooth roadway where the crash happened, near a relatively deep corner.

