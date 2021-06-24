Exclusive | Arson suspected in house fire near Kellits

One victim of a fire at Tate district near Kellits, Clarendon, suspects that the house she occupied was burned deliberately close to midnight on Tuesday, June 22.



The blaze damaged two of the three concrete rooms that made up the structure, which the occupants inherited.



Seven people have been displaced – including children who are two, three, and four years old.



One of the victims told The Beacon: “The fire started about 11 o’clock. I heard the popping of fire outside, and I looked and that is how we know of it. We woke up the kids and came out. The fire started at the front room…



“The community came down and started to help us put out the fire so that it didn’t reach one of the rooms,” added the victim, who reported smelling kerosene outside the building.



The fire consumed virtually everything in its reach – including furniture, appliances and clothes.



“Everything inside the house was burned,” one of the fire victims told The Beacon. “We are coping, but not coping so well.”



Meanwhile, the family members who occupied the two rooms that have been damaged have relocated from the property, over which there reportedly has been contention.

The Croft’s Hill Police and personnel at Frankfield Fire Station visited the scene and are conducting further investigations. When contacted, fire personnel in Frankfield confirmed the incident, but said they did not have details readily available because the relevant investigators were not at work.

