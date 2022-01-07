Ewarton | WINDALCO Building Second Pond To Prevent Spillage Into Environment

The West Indies Alumina Company (WINDALCO) is constructing a second Effluent Holding Pond (EHP) facility to lessen the risk of industrial effluent spillage into the environment.

The company, on a number of occasions, has been blamed by the National Environment and Planning Agency for some of the effluent spills that cause fish-kills in the Rio Cobre.

WINDALCO, owned by UC Rusal out of Russia, said it plans to invest JA$ 620 million in building a second pond.

“The capacity of the new EHP will be 660,000 cubic meters, which will add to the current capacity of the existing EHP of 810,000 cubic meters,” it disclosed in a media release.



It added: “Preparatory works started at the end of December 2021 [and] construction is scheduled for completion in December 2022.”

At the official launch of the project yesterday, Minister of Mining Robert Montague commended the entity on the initiation of the expansion project.

“I want to congratulate WINDALCO for this project which will increase the capacity of the existing pond and for their excellent work in moving to go green and to protect the environment,” he said.

WINDALCO, in the meantime, stated that construction of the second holding pond will also increase the life of the company’s mudstacking facility.

It said the new EHP was designed by Canadian engineering firm SNC LAVALIN, and will be constructed by Jamaican contractor Cousins Construction Service Limited in collaboration with WINDALCO’s Projects Management Department.

