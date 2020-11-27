Ewarton | Teacher dies days after certification in online teaching

The Marcus Garvey Technical High School in St. Ann’s Bay, St. Ann, suspended classes yesterday and today (November 27) amid what it said is the sudden death of Georgeous Smith-Simms, a teacher of Cosmetology and Barbering who also was a trained guidance counsellor.



She struggled with certain chronic diseases and died on Wednesday morning this week.



Simms, who lived at Ewarton in St. Catherine up to the time of her death, previously worked at Charlemont High School in St. Catherine as well as Kellits High in Clarendon.



Principal at Marcus Garvey Technical, Anniona Jones, said the late teacher complained about not feeling well this week Monday when she was scheduled to attend a departmental meeting. As a result, she was instructed to stay at home.



She taught a scheduled online class a day before she died, and spoke with a colleague about three hours before her demise, the principal said.



She told The Beacon that the death is a big blow to the school, adding that the head of the Cosmetology Department had to be taken to hospital after hearing the news.



“We have temporarily suspended classes to give the school family an opportunity to come to grips with losing such a valuable member of the team… We had to shut down everything [yesterday]; nobody was coping; nobody was able to go to classes or anything like that,” the principal said.



She added: “When Georgeous walks into a room, she lights up a room – and she has such a strong Christian faith. She is the prayer warrior for the school; that kind of person. This one has been a really significant blow to the school family.”



The principal noted that Simms struggled with technologies, which have become crucial to the teaching process, considering the closure of schools due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



“Georgeous had technophobia, and I remember her calling me in a panic attack one day from the doctor’s office saying she is trying to upload an assignment and it is not uploading,” the principal recalled.



She further stated that Simms received assistance and, last week Friday, was able to obtain a certificate in online teaching.



“She just completed studies for online instructions and was actually celebrated last week in a department meeting for making such remarkable step to conquer her technophobea and getting certified in delivering online instruction; she was actually very excited about being able to deliver aspects of the Cosmetology and Barbering curriculum online,” the principal said.



“Let Jamaica know that there are teachers out there who are having their own issues with technology, and they pushed beyond their fears and their own issues so they can become better to help the children.”



The principal further told The Beacon that Simms was supportive of her when she assumed the leadership role at the school in 2018, adding that the late teacher was passionate about empowering females.



“She brought a level of sophistication to the teaching of Cosmetology, and she is one of those persons who really advocated for her girls especially to know their self-worth; she was really big on girls valuing themselves and carrying themselves with a certain tenacious style,” the principal said.



She stated that she, along with the late Simms, also pursued a leadership development programme. Simms wanted to enhance her leadership skills with the hope of heading her own institution one day, the principal said.

Simms has a daughter in sixth form at Charlemont High School, and her husband teaches at Ewarton High.

