Ewarton | Robbers Strike Again – Another Victim Just Coming From Bank

There was high drama yesterday in Ewarton, St. Catherine, as criminals committed another in a series of robberies in the area.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the incident yesterday, October 21, was carried out by four men on two motorcycles at Coghiel Road near Ewarton High School.

They escaped with at least $200,000 despite the victim’s frantic effort to nab them, the JCF indicated, but noted that the two bikes eventually were seized by law enforcers.

The JCF said: “A man went to the bank and withdrew some money. He actually made it home and the four men travelling on two motorcycles attacked him. There was a struggle. He told them that he wasn’t giving them the money, and they eventually got away with the money.”

“He (the victim) chased them and caught up with them along the Ewarton main road where he hit them off the bikes or his vehicle collided with them. When they fell from the bikes, they ran and escaped. The man (victim) was treated for minor injuries at hospital,” the JCF added.

In the meantime, a number of robberies, committed mainly by men on motorcycles, have been reported in Ewarton in recent months.

On September 27, four gunmen robbed a woman of her Toyota Axio motorcar, $36,000 cash, and other personal belongings at Price Lane – not far from Ewarton Primary School. The woman had just returned home when the criminals pounced upon her at her gate.

On September 17, gunmen also robbed a 60-year-old woman of approximately $518,000 at her home on Nugent Road in Ewarton. The woman had just returned home from the bank with the cash. It is understood that she has persons doing construction work at her home.

Residents also told The Beacon that there were other incidents of robbery in Ewarton in recent months.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.