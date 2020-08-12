Ewarton Primary To Get Repaired Roof – Electrical Works For Mount Rosser and Rosemount

The Regional Director of the education ministry’s Region Six, which include schools in the Linstead and Ewarton areas of St. Catherine, has announced that improvement works will soon be undertaken at three primary schools in the region.



Sophia Forbes Hall made the disclosure at Dinthill Technical High School on August 5 while addressing a meeting of the Association of Principals and Chairmen of North West St. Catherine.



She said: “Currently, we are in the process of procurement to improve the physical infrastructure of several of our schools. Ewarton Primary, for example, will benefit shortly from renovation of their roof. Of course Mount Rosser Primary is also slated to be a beneficiary for electrical upgrade – to include Rosemount Primary School.”



Hall further stated that efforts are being made to improve more school facilities.

