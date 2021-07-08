Ewarton | No Foul Play Suspected Regarding Body Found, Police Say

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its detectives do not suspect that any foul-play is involved in the death of 52-year-old Micheal Richards, otherwise called ‘Mikey’, from Johnson Road in Ewarton, St. Catherine.



His decomposing body was found on the floor inside his room on Sunday, July 4.



He was wearing only underpants.



The JCF told The Beacon: “Reports from the Linstead Police are that, about 6PM, a resident smelt a foul odor coming from Richards’ dwelling and saw flies at his window.



“The police were summoned and, upon entry to his home, Richards’ body was seen lying on the floor in an advanced state of decomposition. The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue pending a post mortem. No foul play is suspected,” the JCF said.



It further stated that Richards was last seen alive about mid-day on Wednesday, June 30, after visiting a medical facility for treatment.



Richards is said to have lived alone in his room relatively near Ewarton High School. However, other people live on the same premises.



When The Beacon visited there, the only occupant seen declined to comment.



Most of the deceased man’s relatives live elsewhere in Ewarton at a district called Roadside, located in the Mount Rosser area. He is closely related to national athlete Christopher Taylor.



Sharon Hibbert, a cousin of the late Richards, said: “I know he is very hardworking and he doesn’t really trouble people… I don’t know how he died; I just hear seh dem find him dead.”



She added that Richards has at least two children, who live with their mother in Manchester parish.



Richards worked for years at Ewarton High School, but he retired in December last year. He worked there as a relief watchman before he became a groundsman.

