EWARTON: New champion crowned!

Brown’s Town Aspiring Youths Club yesterday secured its first victory in the Polly Ground Community Football League, which comprised teams from the Ewarton area of St. Catherine.



The team secured a 2-0 win over Charlton Meadows Football Club, which put on a gallant fight especially in the first half.



Javana Cole, in the 59th minute of play, sent Brown’s Town ahead when he fired a shot that flew past goalkeeper Alex Patterson, who earlier saved a penalty.

Cole, after scoring, sprinted across the field in wild celebration with his teammates.



The celebration resumed two minutes later in the game, when Kevoy Russell – better known as Puggy, scored the second goal that cemented the win for Brown’s Town.

Russell later was announced the Most Valuable Player in the entire competition.



This is the fourth time that Brown’s Town is reaching the final of the annual league, but this is the first season it has competed under the banner of the recently certified Brown’s Town Aspiring Youths Club.

The coach of the team is Maurice Bagnaut; the managers are Constable Lyton Cunningham and Viviene Kelly.



Kelly told The Beacon: “This victory will help to make our community rise above all the negatives that once caused us to be stigmatized; the entire community is beaming in this win.”

Brown’s Town, for being crowned champion, collected $100,000 and the winner’s trophy.



Second-place finisher Charlton Meadows won $50,000.

Its manager, Joel Douglas, said he is proud that his squad has secured such feat – reaching the final of a football league for the first time.



“I am proud of our achievement… I think the final could have gone both ways, but Brown’s Town put away their chances – which we failed to do,” Douglas told The Beacon.



He added: “Our team is fairly young, so most of our players will return for next season. With the experience and a few new talents, we will definitely be victors in this league.”



E-10 football team, in the meantime, yesterday won the third-place play-off to walk away with a trophy and 25,000.

Miller Road, which finished fourth, won 15,000.



Thomas Road was adjudged the Most Disciplined team – for which it got a trophy.



There were also awards for some standout footballers, including Russell, who, as stated earlier, was the Most Valuable Player. The others are Kenrick English who is the Best Goalkeeper and Renardo Brown who is the Best Goal Scorer.

Those players won individual trophies; they also got $5,000 each from businessman Hugh Graham.



Graham is the People’s National Party (PNP) candidate in St. Catherine North West. His political opponent, Newton Amos, of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) was at the final of the football league.



JLP candidate for the Ewarton Division, Milholland Barker, said the league was peaceful.



“Even though the tension was high on the field, the friendliness and the camaraderie were still there,” he told the gathering.

“I am very happy that you have ended this competition without any kind of incident. 2020 is going to be the year of peace and we begin January with this competition – a very peaceful one.”

The competition is sponsored by various people, including Councillor for the Ewarton Division Beverly Jobson of the PNP.

Devon Lewis, organizer of the competition, expressed gratitude especially to all sponsors. He hopes more will throw their support behind the league next year.

