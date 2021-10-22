Ewarton | Nasty Crash Leaves 3 Women Nursing Broken Bones

Three women are nursing broken bones in hospital after the vehicle in which they were travelling crashed with another in the Cotton Piece area of Ewarton, St. Catherine.



One of them, Jodiann Brown, is from Top Hill district in Lluidas Vale Division, St. Catherine. Her left leg is broken, and she sustained a laceration to the forehead resulting in her recieving some seven stitches.



Another of the women, identified as Lashelle Dixon, lived at Lemon Hall district also in the Lluidas Vale Division. Her left foot is said to be broken.



The third woman, Sherika Donald, is a frequent visitor to the Ewarton area, but her family said she originally is from St. Thomas. “One of her feet is broken in three places and they (medical personnel) are trying to save it. Other than that, she is doing okay,” her family told The Beacon.



The three women were passengers in a car driven by Romaine Thompson, better known as ‘Romie’, who said he also suffered injuries, but has been released from hospital.



He further told The Beacon that he was transporting the women from Linstead to Ewarton some time after 7pm on Tuesday (October 19) when the crash unfolded.



Thompson claimed that another car drifted into the path of his vehicle, causing the crash.



It is not clear if the other driver, who The Beacon has been trying to contact, suffered any injury.

A video of the crash scene shows firefighters, surrounded by a number of onlookers, helping to remove the injured people from the mangled wreck of Thompson’s car.

