Ewarton Man Shot, Charged With Shooting At Police In St Andrew

File photo

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a farmer of Charlton Drive in Ewarton, St. Catherine, has been slapped with several charges after he allegedly shot at police who responded to a shop breaking incident at Lawrence Tavern Square in St. Andrew.

He is 27-year-old Anthony Williams, otherwise called ‘Spanner’ or ‘Indian’.

The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 4:30AM [on March 17], a police team responded to a shop breaking in progress. On arrival of the lawmen, they were met by men who opened gunfire at them. The men managed to escape in the area. Williams was held on April 3 when he turned up at hospital to seek treatment.”

He has been charged with Shooting with Intent, Shop Breaking, Larceny, and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.

