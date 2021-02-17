Ewarton man killed by police

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a man was shot fatally during a confrontation with police about 1:20AM yesterday, February 16.

The deceased is 29-year-old auto body repairman Richard Johnson, otherwise called ‘Richie’, from Ewarton district in St. Catherine.

The incident unfolded along the Spanish Town leg of the P.J. Patterson Highway.

The JCF did not give details of what happened, but said its officers seized a firearm and ammunition in the incident.

It noted that the matter has been reported to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB), and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

