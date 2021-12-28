Ewarton Man Dies In St Ann Crash

Twenty-one-year-old Andre Edwards from Nugent Street in Ewarton, St. Catherine died from injuries he received in a motor vehicle collision on a section of Moneague Bypass in St. Ann on December 26.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said: “Reports from the Moneague Police are that, about 10:05PM, Edwards was driving a motorcycle from Golden Grove towards Ewarton.

“Upon reaching the main junction, Edwards reportedly failed to negotiate a turn and collided with the embankment. The police were summoned and Edwards, along with his female pillion, was taken to hospital. He died while being treated; the woman was treated and released,” the JCF added.

It noted that investigations are continuing.

