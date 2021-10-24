Ewarton | Man Reportedly Commits Suicide Months After Death Of Mother And Brother

A family from Ewarton in St. Catherine has been plunged into grief again, less than six months after hosting separate funerals for two other loved-ones.



They woke up this morning to a fresh tragedy – the suspected suicide of Daniel Clarke, better known as ‘Steelie’, at his home on Clarke’s Avenue in Ewarton.



Clarke was a 33-year-old labourer, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said.



It added: “Clarke was found by a family member hanging from a piece of cord from a ceiling at his home. He was only clad in a pair of blue jeans.”



As news of the suspected suicide spread, a number of residents gathered outside the home. Police officers also went there as part of their continued probe.



The suspected suicide took place nearly six months after Clarke’s 20-year-old brother, David Walker, otherwise called ‘Victor’, was mobbed and killed at Pedro River in St. Ann. At that time, Walker was suspected to be among a group of men trying to escape after stealing goats in the Kellits area of Clarendon.



Three days after Walker was buried on July 15, his mother Rose Lawrence also died, but of natural cause.



She is also the mother of Clarke, who allegedly committed suicide today.



One of her other sons went missing years ago, and was never found.

