Ewarton | Family stunned as senior citizen’s body found with throat cut

Detectives are said to be following strong leads into the murder of a senior citizen, who was found with her throat slashed yesterday at her home in Cotton Piece district, Ewarton, St. Catherine.



She is 75-year-old Anita Brown, who has a grocery shop at her home and is also a farmer.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said: “Reports are that, about 10:30AM, a friend found Brown’s body and summoned the police. When the lawmen arrived, Brown was seen lying on the floor with her throat slashed. She was last seen alive about 5PM on Sunday, September 5.”



A ratchet knife, which is believed to be the murder weapon, was found at the home, which did not appear ransacked and did not have any sign of forced entry.



Brown lived alone, but only for a few days leading up to her death.



She died less than a year after one of her five children succumbed to an ailment.



One of the two surviving sons, Glenroy Brown, told The Beacon that he last saw his mother last week Friday when he took her to get her first dose of vaccine against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).



“I took her to get her first shot of the vaccine, and I called her Saturday and Sunday and everything was okay. My mother don’t have no issue with anyone, so it is really heart-wrenching to know this is what happened,” he said.

“We are not taking it lightly because, especially for me, it is a hard two days and sleepless night. The entire family is up in arms because my mother is a well-loved person in the community and everybody knows her.”



Mr. Brown further stated that his mom was an independent woman, who also loved to help people and to host Christmas treats in the community.



“For the past 30 years or so, she has been operating a small shop on the premises. She basically used that to occupy her time – along with some farming. Her children would supplement the rest of the income. But she had been independent. She is 75, but you would never know that, because she is still raring chickens, still planting yam – she is a very active person… She loved to cook; in her younger days she used to bake…”

The murder of this senior citizen comes days after another, Oakley Atkinson-Pryce, was murdered in similar fashion at Fort George district in St. Ann – not far from Kellits in Clarendon. To read about that previous murder, click HERE.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.