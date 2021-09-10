Ewarton | Cops Appeal For Help In Identifying Pedestrian Killed

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has appealed for help in identifying a woman who died of injuries she sustained in an incident involving a motor vehicle on Ewarton main road in St. Catherine on Wednesday, September 8.



It said: “Reports from the Linstead Police are that, about 7:15PM, the driver of a Nissan motorcar was traveling along the Ewarton main road when he collided with the woman, who was walking along the road.”



The woman was pronounced dead at hospital, the JCF said, adding that the deceased is of slim build and dark complexion.



It stated that anyone who can identify the woman should contact the Linstead Police at 876-985-2285.



The JCF, which noted that investigations are continuing, also said: “The driver of the motor vehicle has been warned for prosecution.”

