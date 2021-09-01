Ewarton | 560 Workers, Residents Vaccinated At WINDALCO Blitz

The West Indies Alumina Company (WINDALCO) said 560 of its employees and community members were vaccinated yesterday at the Ewarton Works Sports Club on its property in Ewarton, St. Catherine.



The company’s vaccination drive, which formed part of its health and safety programme, was done in collaboration with the Ministry of Health to help slow the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).



Human Resources Director, Glendon Johnson, said: “The safety of our employees is our number one priority. When more persons are vaccinated, there are fewer COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. We are just doing our part in the fight against the spread of the virus. We also want to boost employee morale and create a safer environment for our employees to live and work.”



Approximately 150 employees were vaccinated during the blitz, WINDALCO said.



One of the residents, 62-year-old Faithlyn Scott, who struggles with hypertension and is visually-impaired, said she is happy to have received the vaccine close to home.



Another area resident, 13-year-old Khimani Sinclair, received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. He stated that he was scared, but he wanted to take the vaccine to attend face-to-face classes at McGrath High School.



His mother, Terrie Thousand, commended WINDALCO for opening up its vaccination drive to members of its host communities.



In the meantime, Johnson commended the team from the Ministry of Health that worked an additional two hours to ensure that everyone who visited the venue received the vaccine.

