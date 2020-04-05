Eighth person recovers in Jamaica; confirmed cases rise to 58

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the island has confirmed three new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), adding that an eighth person so far has recovered fully.



It said: “The National Influenza Centre has advised that, in the last 24 hours, three samples have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 58.”



The ministry said the new cases are:

A 41-year-old female from St. Ann with no travel history. Her mode of transmission is under investigation. A 52-year-old male from Portland with a travel history from Brazil A 41-year-old female from Clarendon with a travel history from New York, USA

The health ministry further stated that there are now 30 imported COVID-19 cases and 22 import-related. Six cases are under investigation.



“Some 53 percent of confirmed cases are male, while 47 percent are female. The average age of the confirmed cases is 50.4 years old, while the ages range from 12 to 87 years old,” the ministry continued.



“An eighth patient has recovered and been released from hospital, while five patients are awaiting a second test before release from isolation.”

