EASTER CLAMPDOWN – not even river trips allowed

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced an increase in curfew hours for the Easter holidays, thereby giving people much less time to be outside their premises.



The curfew will start daily at an earlier time – from 3PM until 7AM. That time frame will remain in effect from Good Friday (April 10) until Easter Monday (April 13).



The move is aimed at lessening the likelihood of gatherings over the Easter weekend, the prime minister said.



The current curfew hours in effect until Friday are from 8PM each day until 6AM.



The government implemented the curfew to help minimize the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



It also announced that, during the Easter holidays, all places of amusement and attractions such as beaches and rivers are to be closed.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Holness announced special opening times for markets on Easter Saturday, but said those facilities will be closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.



He explained that, on Saturday (April 11), markets will open from 7AM to 2PM.

After the Easter holidays, Government will revert to the previous market opening hours of Saturday to Wednesday from 6AM to 2PM, and Thursday to Saturday from 6AM to 6PM.

We want to hear from Jamaicans at home or abroad who have displayed resilience on the job or otherwise despite being impacted directly by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID). WhatsApp (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.