Dwight promises better roads | Dalley offers him advice

The new Member of Parliament elect for Clarendon Northern, Dwight Sibblies, said road rehabilitation is among his major priorities for the farming constituency, which covers three Divisions – Kellits, Aenon Town, and Croft’s Hill.



The preliminary count of ballots shows that Sibblies – a political newcomer, polled 6,030 votes to defeat Horace Dalley of the People’s National Party by 708 votes.



Dalley had been Member of Parliament in the seat since 1989, except for one term (2007 to 2011) when he was defeated by the late Lawrence ‘Laurie’ Broderick of the JLP.



The Electoral Office of Jamaica said 23,860 people were eligible to vote in the constituency yesterday – an increase by 1,059 when compared to the constituency’s number of electors in the previous General Election.



Following the victory, Sibbles, last night, addressed supporters in Kellits square – declaring that he will address one of the people’s biggest problems – bad roads.



“Tonight is the beginning of greatness; tonight is the beginning of the day when Northern Clarendon will be starting to improve its road network,” he said while mentioning other plans.



In the meantime, Dalley congratulated his opponent, adding that Sibblies will soon realize that Clarendon Northern is not easy to manage.



“I congratulate the JLP on their Victory. I also want to congratulate my opponent on his campaign and his victory. I wish him all the best. However, Northern Clarendon is not easy to manage and he will wake up to the realities very soon. It take personal love and commitment to the people,” Dalley added.



When The Beacon visited Kellits yesterday afternoon, it was virtually a ghost town. Majority of businesses were closed to facilitate voting, and only a handful of people were seen at the headquarters of the JLP and PNP.



The people were out in their numbers at polling stations, especially at Croft’s Hill Cultural Centre and Kellits Primary School.

By Horace Mills, Journalist

