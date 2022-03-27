Donovan Francis, 66, Of Point Hill, St Catherine

Donovan Mclee Francis (Danny), 66, of Point Hill district in St Catherine, passed away 14 February 2022 at Spanish Town Hospital, where he was being treated for an ailment.

He was born 13 September 1955 to Victoria Hamilton and Orthneil Francis at Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston.

Francis spent his early childhood years mainly with his maternal grandparents and uncle in the rural community of Juan de-Bolas, St Catherine. He attended Juan de-Bolas All Age School, re-named Juan de-Bolas Primary.

Francis, at age 13, relocated to a nearby district – Snake Hill, to live with his father.

While there, he met the love of his life, Albertina Francis, who became his other half 13 March 1990.

Francis was a farmer extraordinaire, growing crops and raising animals. For some 30 years, he lived and worked as overseer on a commercial coffee farm at Mountain Hill, located between Lluidas Vale and Ewarton districts in St Catherine.

When his stint on the coffee farm ended, Francis, along with his family, returned to Point Hill, where he resumed subsistence farming.

A Christian since living on the coffee farm, Francis worshiped at Ewarton Foursquare Church Of God, where he was a deacon. In his latter years, he travelled several miles on Sundays to the sanctuary from his Point Hill residence.

In addition to farming and attending church, Francis enjoyed matching skills in friendly fashion at the domino table, engaging in social conversations and attending funerals.

To honour his memory, a thanksgiving service will be held Monday, 4 April 2022, at 11AM, at the Power of Hope Deliverance Ministry in Point Hill, followed by interment in the family plot.

Francis is survived by his wife Albertina; seven children – Andrew, Althea, Oneil, Latoya, Denroy, Africk and Afreen; four of his five siblings – Maria Hamilton, Paul Hamilton, Marcia Hamilton and Johnny Williams; 16 grand children; other relatives and friends. He is missed, sorely.

We also do advertisement, obituaries, and coverage (video, photo and written) of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com. We are MUCH MORE THAN NEWS.